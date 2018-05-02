Numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK increased seven-fold in last six years

The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has increased seven-fold in the last six years.

That’s according to an analysis of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s trolley and ward watch figures.

These figures show that between January and April this year, 1,210 patients waited on trolleys in the emergency department and on wards in University Hospital Kerry; that’s up from 173 for the same period in 2012, a 600% increase.

Between January and April 2012, 173 people were awaiting a bed at the Tralee hospital; that rose to 376 during the same four months in 2013, but dropped the following year to 298.

Since then, however, it’s continued to rise, up to 441 in 2015, to 526 in 2016, 708 in 2017, and then jumped by 500 to 1,210 patients on trolleys at UHK during the first four months of this year.

The INMO figures show that nationally over 9,300 people waited on trolleys last month, 174 of those were at UHK; up 31 on the previous month.