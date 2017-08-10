Numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry trebles in past five years

The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has almost trebled in the past five years.

That’s according to analysis of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley and Ward Watch figures for the first seven months of the year, compared to previous years.

These INMO figures show there were 1,203 people waiting on trolleys in the emergency department and on wards at University Hospital Kerry between January and July of this year.

That was up from 860 for the same seven months last year, a 40% increase.

In the past five years, there’s been a 278% increase in the numbers waiting on trolleys in Kerry.

During the first seven months of 2012, 318 patients were logged as waiting on trolleys at the then Kerry General Hospital.

The INMO figures show that between January and July of this year, there were 57,674 people waiting on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards at hospitals across the country, a 5% rise in the past year, and a 36% increase in the past five years.