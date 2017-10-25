Numbers on trolleys at UHK remain high

The number of people on trolleys remains high at University Hospital Kerry.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the INMO reported 21 people on trolleys, an increase of 4 on the figure reported on Monday when 17 people were on trolleys at the hospital.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says nationally, there were 542 people on trolleys yesterday; of which 179 were waiting in wards.

These figures have increased since Monday when 434 were on trolleys nationally, 144 of which were waiting in wards.

The figures are not disputed by the HSE.

There’s been a rise in the numbers on trolleys at UHK in the past week; on Tuesday and Thursday last; there were 13 patients affected on both days.