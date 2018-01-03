Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register drop 15%

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Kerry in the first eleven months of 2017 dropped 15% compared to the same period the previous year.

The figures are compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

From January to November 2017 over 102,000 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register in the county’s seven social welfare offices.

That is down from almost 120,000 people in the same period of 2016.

Last January saw the highest number of people signing on during 2017 at 11,106.

That figure dropped to its lowest level in September to 8,058.

There was a general downward trend during the 11 months, but there was a spike in November to 8,853, which is still around 13% less than the same month in 2016.