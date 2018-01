The number of people detected using a mobile phone while driving has decreased.

According to figures from the Kerry Division of An Garda Siochana, up to the week preceding Christmas, 723 people in the county were detected using a mobile phone while driving.

This represents a decrease of 37% on the same period in 2016.

The average from August to October of 2017, which represents the most up-to-date figures, was 108 detections per month.