The number of wives who applied for divorce in Kerry was more than double the number of husbands who sought to dissolve their marriage in 2015.

According to statistics from the Courts Service 79 women and 32 men made applications for divorce in Kerry in 2015.

The courts made 92 orders granting divorce in the county that year.

Nationally in 2015, the number of women seeking divorce also outnumbered men with 2,333 wives applying for divorce compared to 1957 men.

3266 divorces were granted in 2015.