The number of thefts from vehicles continues to rise.

Figures revealed at the recent Joint Policing Committee show a 3% increase in the number of thefts from vehicles, while there was a 5% increase year-on-year in cars being stolen.

Up to August 31st, Gardaí made 80 arrests relating to thefts from vehicles, up two from the same period in 2016.

The Chief Superintendent for Kerry, Tom Myers, says the increases are worrying; however, he has this advice for car owners.