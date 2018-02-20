Number of properties in Glenflesk may be considered for Voluntary Home Relocation Remedial Works Scheme

A number of properties in Glenflesk may be considered for the Voluntary Home Relocation Remedial Works Scheme.

This is a voluntary targeted once-off humanitarian scheme for homeowners whose family home has been damaged by floods.

In April of last year, the Government announced the arrangements for the Voluntary Home Relocation Remedial Works Scheme.

Homeowners can apply to the scheme if their home was flooded during Winter 2015 or Spring 2016.

Also, the home must be at a significant risk of similar damage from flooding again, cannot be protected by other possible flood protection or mitigation measures, and cannot obtain flood insurance.

Currently, the only property in the country with a considered application is in Glenflesk, while a number of other properties in the area may be considered.

The information was revealed following a motion from Councillor Donal Grady at a recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.