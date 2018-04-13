Number of pony men in Gap of Dunloe return to work following death of two North American tourists

A number of pony men in the Gap of Dunloe have returned to work today following the death of two tourists earlier this week.

64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona, died following an incident involving a pony and trap on Monday.

Their bodies were repatriated to the United States yesterday, following post mortems.

Pony man in the Gap of Dunloe, Paul Cremin, says the deceased couple will be remembered forever locally, and he has the members of their families in his thoughts and prayers.

It’s expected all pony men will resume operations over the weekend.