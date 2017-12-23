Number of people involved in agriculture, forestry or fishing sectors decreases by 10% since 2011

The number of people involved in the agriculture, forestry or fishing sectors in Kerry has decreased by 10% since 2011.

According to figures from Census 2016, just over 4,900 people in the county claimed they’re primarily employed in these industries.

When the Census was conducted in 2016, 4,501 individuals identified themselves as farmers, representing a drop of 11% on the 2011 figure of 5,160.

The total number of people involved in agriculture, fishing and forestry also decreased: down 548 to just over 4,900.

This represents a drop of 10% since 2011.

Of the nearly 5,200 farmers in Kerry in 2016, 422–or 9%–were female.