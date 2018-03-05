Number of patients on trolleys in UHK in February more than doubles

The number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry last month more than doubled compared to February 2017.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation which has released February trolley statistics for hospitals around the country for the past thirteen years.

The INMO says that last month 357 patients spent time on trolleys awaiting admission at University Hospital Kerry.

That compares to 146 for the same month in 2017.

The statistics for February show that 2009 had the lowest figure of 38.

The INMO is calling for the first two weeks of March to be declared, and treated, as an emergency period in the Irish public health service.

It is extremely concerned about the pressures on the service in the wake of the emergency weather conditions.

Meanwhile, today at University Hospital Kerry 19 patients are waiting on trolleys.

Nationally the figure is 664 with Cork University Hospital reporting the highest figure at 63.