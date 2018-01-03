Number of patients on trolleys reaches record high

The number of people on hospital trolleys has reached a new national record high – at 677.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says this is up on yesterday’s figure of 656 patients on trolleys and overflow areas of wards.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is the most overcrowded today with 54 people without a bed.

20 patients are waiting on a bed at University Hospital Kerry; that’s down from 23 yesterday.

Liam Woods of the HSE says the flu epidemic has put the system under huge pressure, particularly since Monday;