Number of patients on trolleys in Kerry increases by over a quarter in a year

The number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry in November has risen by over a quarter compared to the same month in 2016.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation, last month 263 people waited on trolleys at the Kerry facility up from 208 during November 2016.

The figure was 92 in 2015.

The union has also published figures for the first 11 months of the year which show that 1,990 people spent time on trolleys at UHK.

That’s up 28% compared to the same period in 2016 when 1,548 patients had been on trolleys.