Number of Kerry public representatives join to vote no in upcoming referendum

A number of Kerry public representatives have joined together to vote no in the upcoming referendum.

Three TDs, two senators and ten county councillors say they will be voting no, in order to support the right to life of the unborn, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, Independents Danny & Michael Healy-Rae, along with Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan and Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly will vote no to repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Kerry County Councillors Michael Cahill, John Joe Culloty, Pa Daly, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Norma Foley, Michael Gleeson, Sam Locke, Thomas McEllistrim, Michael O’Shea & John Sheahan also signed the letter.