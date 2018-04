A number of Kerry customers remain without power this morning.

There are currently two faults, one in Coolcorcoran affecting 48 premises in surrounding areas; power is due to be restored at 2.15pm.

An earlier fault in Coolcorcoran impacting on over 500 customers has been repaired according to ESB’s Power Check website.

There’s another outage in The Spa, Tralee affecting on 20 customers; it’s due to be repaired before 2 o’clock.