Number of jobs in Kerry/Cork financial services sector set by double by 2025

The number of high-skill jobs in the financial services sector in Kerry and Cork is set to double.

That’s according to CEO of Killorglin-based Fexco Corporate Payments Ruth McCarthy who says Financial Services Ireland plan to create up to 5,000 jobs in the south-west financial services sector by 2025 – up from 2,500 in 2015.

Ms McCarthy said the jobs will be high-skilled and based outside Dublin, primarily providing services nationally to the international financial services industry.

She also pointed towards the move away from face-to-face transactional interaction in the sector, with more people purchasing financial services over the phone and in particular online.

Ms McCarthy said financial services can be conducted from anywhere in the world, something which is evident from the success of Fexco in Killorglin.