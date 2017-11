The number of individual visits to Kerry libraries have remained consistent this year.

Up to the end of October, there were 401,628 individual visits to libraries throughout the county.

The number of items borrowed has increased, up 6% from the same time in 2016.

The use of Wi-Fi also increased in the year-to-date, with 17% more sessions taking place.

Up to October 31st, the total number of opening hours of Kerry libraries was just under 17,000.