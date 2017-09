Kerry Fire Service were tasked to 510 incidents in the first half of the year.

That’s down marginally on the same period in 2016 when the service attended 541 incidents.

There was an increase in the number of gorse fires from 143 from January to June 2016 to 160 in the same time period this year.

The service was called to 57 road traffic accidents compared to 55 in 2016.

The number of false alarms was significantly down as were malicious calls.