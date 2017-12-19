Number of housing commencements increases by 55% over the past twelve months

The number of housing commencements in Kerry has increased by 55% over the past twelve months.

During the period January 2016 to October 2016, the building of 181 new homes commenced in the county.

According to figures released by the Construction Industry Federation, during the period January to October of this year, the construction of 281 new houses began, representing an increase of 55%–or 100 homes–on last year.

Nationally, the number of commencements of building work increased by 35% year-on-year to nearly 14,917 units.

Elsewhere, the number of people employed in the construction industry in the county in 2016 increased by nearly 10% over the previous five years, according to figures from Census 2016.

Last year, over 3,439 were employed in the construction sector in Kerry.