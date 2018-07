The number of gorse fires tackled by Kerry Fire Service in first five months of the year decreased by over 40% compared to the same period last year.

Up to May this year, Kerry Fire Service was called to 86 gorse fires compared to 153 in 2017.

The total number of fires fell from 308 to 222.





However, chimney fires increased by 13% from 61 to 69 and road traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service jumped by a fifth to 49.