Number of customers in mid and south Kerry area without power

A number of customers in mid and south Kerry area are without power.

According to ESB Networks POWERCHECK facility, 51 customers in the Milltown area are without power.

A further 48 customers in the greater Cahersiveen area are reported to be affected due to the fault.

The current estimated restoration time is 8 o’clock this evening but this will likely be updated as the day progresses.

Thunder and lightening was reported in many parts of Kerry last night, especially along with west and south coast.

You can check for updates at: https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/