updated: 1pm

A number of customers across Kerry are without power.

According to the ESB Networks Powercheck facility, 50 customers in Gurranbane near Cahersiveen are without electricity.

Four customers in the Cloonbannin area near Milltown are without power and ten in Kilgarvan.

10 customers in Dún Síon near Dingle are also currently without electricity.

It’s hoped power will be restored in most areas bwteen by 1 and 4 o’clock.