The number of crimes committed against tourists in Kerry has increased.

The Irish Tourist Assistance Service offered support to nearly 900 visitors nationwide, following incidents of crime or traumatic events during 2017.

529 incidents of crime and other traumatic events were referred to the Irish Tourist Assistance Service last year, up from 428 in 2016.

Gardaí in Kerry were contacted in relation to seven incidents last year, an increase of three on 2016’s figures.

In 2015, gardaí in Kerry were contacted in relation to four incidents, while seven incidents of crime or traumatic events occurred in 2014.