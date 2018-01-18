Number of assaults committed in Kerry on the rise

The number of assaults committed in Kerry increased last year.

According to figures revealed at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, there were a total of 459 assaults in the county last year, including both ‘assaults causing harm’ and ‘minor assaults’.

In 2016, there were a total of 417 assaults committed in the Kerry Garda Division.

Over 300 (311) of these were considered minor assaults and over 100 (106) were assaults causing harm.

However, in 2017, minor assaults increased by 12% to 119, while assaults causing harm increased by 9% to 340.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, said the increase is something they’re monitoring; however, he did express concern that some people were not reporting assaults in the first place.