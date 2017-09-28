NPWS carrying out report into Kerry coursing meeting

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out a report into a hare coursing meeting held in Kerry.

The NPWS says officers were in attendance at the event organised by Kilflynn Coursing Club last Saturday.

An animal rights group, the Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports, alleged that a number of hares were going to be coursed more than once at the meeting in Kilflynn – which is against the rules of the Irish Coursing Club, the controversial sport’s administrative body.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coursing Club denies this, it says the event went ahead in Kilflynn last Saturday, was completed without any interruption and that the rule governing the “one hare per course” was not breached by the Kerry club.

John Fitzgerald, PRO for the Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports, says animal rights campaigners contacted the NPWS regarding their concerns.

The NPWS says officers were in attendance at the event last Saturday and monitored what took place.

It says its report is currently being finalised and until it is published, it has no further comment to make.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture and the NPWS as well as representatives from the Irish Coursing Club are part of a monitoring committee on coursing to ensure that the sport is run in a well-controlled and responsible manner, in the interests of hares and greyhounds alike.