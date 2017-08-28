Does Saturday’s defeat mark the end of the era for the current senior team and management? Discussing this, Mayo and Dublin’s demolition of Mayo are John Evans, former Roscommon, Tipperary and Laune Rangers manager and Gary O’Sullivan of Radio Kerry Sport.
Bronze Age discoveries along Ballyvourney Macroom road
Archaeological investigations along the route of the N22 Ballyvourney/Macroom road Project have discovered 30 previously unknown ancient sites. Among the discoveries is a Bronze Age...
Kerry County Council not in a position to take over the role played by...
Kerry County Council is not in a position to take over the role played by voluntary groups in the county. Councillor Damien Quigg had called...
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for three houses in Killarney
An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for three houses in Killarney. Adrian Hegarty and Timmy Joe Fleming...
What Now for Kerry Football? – August 28th, 2017
Insurance Fraudsters Could be Jailed for Perjury – August 28th, 2017
Personal finance editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, spoke to Jerry about his exclusive which revealed that the Department of Justice is looking...
John Bruton on Brexit, Daniel O’Connell & The North – August 25th, 2017
The former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, spoke to Jerry ahead of his address at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Cahersiveen. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT2.mp3