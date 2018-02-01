What Now for High Speed Broadband Plans for Rural Ireland? – February 1st, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday, Eir announced that it is to pull out of the tender process for the National Broadband Plan. What does this mean for the Government’s promise to deliver high speed broadband to rural Ireland? Jerry spoke to Eamon Wallace of Ireland Offline and chairman of Sneem Digital Hub, Niall Scott. Eir has recently been bought by a French consortium and was privatised in the late 1990s.

