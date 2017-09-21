Mary told Jerry of her experience as a landlady and Fintan McNamara of the Residential Landlords’ Association says he believes landlords are being scapegoated in the housing crisis debate.
North Kerry community highlight poor mobile phone coverage
A community in North Kerry say they have been left with poor mobile phone coverage. It's understood technical issues led to Vodafone customers in Knocknagoshel...
KETB pleased with progress of Two Mile National School
Kerry Education and Training Board, says it Kerry ETB is very pleased with the progress to date in the development of the Two Mile...
Tidy Tralee Together to host annual awards ceremony
Businesses, homeowners, public buildings and estates will be honoured at a ceremony next month to be held by Tidy Tralee Together. The event at the...
Why the Irish do Death Well: In Praise of the Wake and Radio Death...
Scottish author, Kevin Toolis, whose parents came from Ireland, has written ‘My Father’s Wake: How the Irish Teach Us to Live, Love and Die’. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_20_death.mp3
‘We’re Not All Greedy & Grasping’: Landlords Have Their Say – September 21st, 2017
I was Force Fed – September 21st, 2017
Sinn Féin MLA, Gerry Kelly, spoke to Jerry about the launch of a new book on Ireland’s hunger strikers, including Thomas Ashe. Gerry Kelly,...