Not Good Enough: Lack of Reassurance for Women with Cervical Cancer Fears – May 4th, 2018

Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested. She was told by her GP she’d have to pay €100 for a test; the Department of Health yesterday promised they’ll contact GPs about the situation.
Kerry resident angry about lack of reassurance about CervicalCheck scandal
A Kerry resident is angry about the lack of reassurance for women about the CervicalCheck scandal. Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a...
Kerry solicitor calls for inquest procedures to be reviewed
It's claimed inquest procedures are out of date and need to be radically overhauled. The inquest into the death of Paud O'Leary from Leam,...
Kerry CEO hopeful milk price will stay above 30 cent per litre for rest...
The CEO of Kerry Group says he is more confident now about milk prices for the remainder of the year than he was two...
Call from the Dáil – May 4th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times Michael O’Regan returns for this week’s Call from the Dáil. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail4.mp3
Not Good Enough: Lack of Reassurance for Women with Cervical Cancer Fears – May...
Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested. She was told by her GP she’d have...
Time to Overhaul Inquest System – May 4th, 2018
The inquest into the death of Paud O’Leary from Leam, Gneeveguilla was held yesterday in Killarney Coroner’s Court, nearly six years after his death. ...