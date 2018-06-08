TV producer Jen Searle from Castlegregory says there aren’t enough Kerry people in the telly, but she spoke to Deirdre about how she’s on a mission to fix that.
Work to begin on €467,000 Castlemaine water mains replacement next week
It's been confirmed that works on a long-awaited water mains replacement project in Castlemaine will begin next week. Almost half a million - €467,000 -...
Public advised of road closures as 800 compete at Dingle Adventure Race tomorrow
Conor Pass will be closed for a period tomorrow morning for the cycle leg of the Dingle Adventure Race. Up to 800 competitors are expected...
Thunder warning issued for Kerry
A status yellow thunder warning has been issued for Kerry. Met Éireann is forecasting potentially large amounts of rainfall in a short period of time. There’s...
Do you think you’re ‘past it’? Think again!
Mary Dolan from Tralee knew she would be hitting the age of 66 where she would be getting the free travel pass however she...
Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne
It's nearly Rose of Tralee time again and to tell us what being the Rose of Tralee entails Dr Jennifer Byrne joined Deirdre in...
Not Enough Kerry People on TV
