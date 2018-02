A wind farm in North Kerry has begun full commercial operation, 11 months after construction started on the site.

Energy company SSE says Leanamore Wind Farm near Ballylongford is capable of powering over 10 thousand homes with renewable energy.

SSE expects three to four long-term operational jobs at the facility.

It says at peak construction, around 65 people were working at the site, with 25 of these coming from the local area.