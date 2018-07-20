North Kerry Way trail blocked at Banna

Kerry County Council is to remove a concrete obstruction to the North Kerry way near Banna.

The block was placed on a roadway at Carrahane Strand in Banna sometime in the past week.

It blocks off a section of the marked trail and is preventing vehicle access.





It’s not known who placed the obstruction there.

The North Kerry Way is a 48 kilometre linear walking route starting in Tralee and ending in Ballyheigue.

Kerry County Council has confirmed that they did not place the obstruction there and will be arranging for its removal.