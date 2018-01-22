North Kerry turfcutter case awaits appeal

Two men charged with cutting turf on a protected bog in North Kerry have had their case put back at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

53 year old Danny O’Connor and 29 year old Christopher McCarthy, both with addresses at Kilbaha, Moyvane are facing charges in relation to extracting turf without authorisation at a designated area of conservation, Moanveanlagh Bog.

Judge Tom O’Donnell directed that the case be put back until an appeal process has been completed by the Supreme Court.

The charge relates to an incident in September 2011, and if found guilty both men face possible jail sentences of up to 3 years and /or fines of up to €500,000.

Mr McCarthy has previously lost a High Court case aimed at stopping the prosecution.