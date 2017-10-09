North Kerry students attend health and safety awareness campaign

Up to 100 children in North Kerry have attended a health and safety awareness campaign.

Students from Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail, Scoil Realta Na Maidine, Dromclough National School and Presentation Primary attended a ‘Keep Safe’ event at Listowel Community Centre.

The aim of the event was to promote safety and community awareness through involving the children in a series of interactive scenarios with a strong safety theme.

The children were encouraged to become aware of personal and home safety, learn how to react to dangerous situations, and foster good citizenship.

A number of local agencies and bodies were involved, including the Irish Coast Guard and the Kerry County Council Fire Service.