A farmer in north Kerry has been included on the latest list of tax defaulters published by Revenue.

James Relihan of Knockeragh, Listowel made a settlement of close to €35,000 (€34,703) with the Revenue for the under declaration of Capital Gains Tax.

Three settlements were made in Kerry with Revenue with respect to failure to lodge income tax returns, plus one failure to hold a current liquor licence, totalling €9,400 (€9,385).