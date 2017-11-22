North Kerry family felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home

A family in North Kerry says they felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home.

Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two, woke his family this morning as floodwater began to enter his home.

This was the second time in three years that the family were victims of flooding; €60,000 worth of damage was caused by flooding in 2015.

Mr Gabrielyan and his wife, Liene were forced to abandon their home and take their eight and ten-year-old to a neighbour’s house, where the flooding was not as significant.

He says his family’s safety was a priority during the flooding.