North Kerry community highlight poor mobile phone coverage

A community in North Kerry say they have been left with poor mobile phone coverage.

It’s understood issues with a mast have led to Vodafone customers in Knocknagoshel not being able to make or receive calls since yesterday.

Kieran McAuliffe, who runs the local shop in Knocknagoshel, says the situation has improved slightly today but people are still missing calls.

Radio Kerry is awaiting a statement from Vodafone on the matter.

He claims a local woman was told it may take up to five working days to resolve the issue.