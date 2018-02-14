Norrie ‘Nora’ Curtin, Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Thursday (Feb 15th) from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.
Latest News
Do you love driving or hate it?
Deirdre had a panel discussion with Paul Haywood from Castlemaine, Michael 'Fox' O'Connor who is a bus driver and Radio Kerry's Melanie O'Sullivan on...
Trocaire Appeal
Last year Kerry people donated €177,000 to developing third world countries via the Trocaire box. Deirdre had a chat with Fr Michael Moynihan who...
Valentine’s day
What does it mean to you? - Deirdre spoke to florist Leona Fitzmaurice from Every Occasion Florists in Tralee and marketing manager of Skellig...
Cooking with Mark
It’s the day we all look forward to… Mark Doe’s Pancake special.
Tina McElligott
Following the sad news of the passing of 17 year old Kerry teenager Tina McElligott, Deirdre spoke to her aunt Patricia Glavin and friend...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA There are 4 Kerry senior panellists involved in Sigerson Cup action today. UCD are looking to reach a third consecutive Sigerson Cup final and should...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
In the C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 4, Causeway 2 Moyvane 5. Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2, Castleisland v Annuscaul at 8.45pm....
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures/Results
Senior Womens' Division II Cup: TK Killarney Cougars 42, St Marys 49; Lee Strand U16 Division 1 GIRLS : St Pauls 41, St Bridgets...