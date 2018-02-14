Norrie ‘Nora’ Curtin, Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Thursday (Feb 15th) from 6pm.  Followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR