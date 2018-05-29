Norrie Leen née Doran, Arabella, Ballymacelligott & late of Laccabawn, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (May 30th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

