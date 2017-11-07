Noreen Titherington nee O’ Connor, UK and Curraheen, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday form 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial Afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Kerry Hospice Foundation, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR