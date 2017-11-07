Noreen Titherington nee O’ Connor, UK and Curraheen, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday form 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial Afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Kerry Hospice Foundation, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home
Listowel Coursing Meeting Postponed
The Listowel coursing meeting has been postponed. This weekend’s fixture is off due to the ground conditions. A new date for the meeting will be announced...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward have missed the Republic of Ireland's latest training session. The Boys in Green are continuing their preparations for Saturday's...
Kerry Rugby Update
Kerry sides are involved in Schools and Colleges matches this midweek. Meanwhile, a couple of Kingdom footballers are swapping codes this autumn and lining out...
Cautie Linnane née Smith, School Road, Knightstown, Valentia Island.
Waking at her residence today from 5pm to 9pm (Tues Nov 7th). Removal on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass at the Church of...
