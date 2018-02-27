Noreen Sweeney nee Moynihan, Racecourse Road, Tralee, Farran West, Farran, Co. Cork and late of Knocknasartnett, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of Christ, Prince of Peach, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

