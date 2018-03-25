Noreen O’ Mahony née Dinneen, Meentyflugh, Kiskeam

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Monday evening from 6pm to 8:30pm. Followed by removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Followed by Burial in the Local Cemetery. House strictly private please

