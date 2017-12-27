Noreen O’ Leary, Tureenamult, and late of Leamyglissane, Gneeveguilla

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Keeffe’s Funeral Home Rathmore tomorrow Wednesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR