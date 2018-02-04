Noreen O’ Keeffe née Kelleher, Marian Terrace, Killarney and late of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home , Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am.Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.