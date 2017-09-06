Noreen O Connor nee Galvin, Dereenavourig, Sneem

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday from 4.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial in Sneem Cemetery.

