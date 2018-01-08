Noreen Kearney née O’Hanlon, Ballinclemesig, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 9th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.  Family Flowers only.

