Noreen Healy (née Broderick) , Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday (Jan.1st), from 5pm- 8pm.  Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass.  Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

