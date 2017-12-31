Noreen Healy (née Broderick) , Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday (Jan.1st), from 5pm- 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Latest News
Interviews With Some New Kerry Club Managers
Pat O'Driscoll, Ardfert Manager Kieran Scanlon, Scartaglin Manager Paul Fitzmaurice takes over Milltown/Castlemaine in 2018, having spent a number of years with his native Dingle. He spoke...
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors End 2017 In Second Place After 1-Point Win
Garvey's Tralee Warriors end 2017 in second place after their 1-point win over Cubs. Alan Cantwell reports. Warriors Coach was frank and honest in his...
2017 Sporting Highlights
As the year comes to a close we’ve asked a number of our regular contributors to select their main moments from these 12 months Padraig...
Paul Fitzmaurice Takes The Reins At Milltown/Castlemaine
Paul Fitzmaurice takes over Milltown/Castlemaine in 2018, having spent a number of years with his native Dingle. He spoke to Joe earlier.
Munster Scor Preview
Jack Hennessy joined Joe for a preview of the Munster Scor.
Latest Sports
Interviews With Some New Kerry Club Managers
Pat O'Driscoll, Ardfert Manager Kieran Scanlon, Scartaglin Manager Paul Fitzmaurice takes over Milltown/Castlemaine in 2018, having spent a number of years with his native Dingle. He spoke...
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors End 2017 In Second Place After 1-Point Win
Garvey's Tralee Warriors end 2017 in second place after their 1-point win over Cubs. Alan Cantwell reports. Warriors Coach was frank and honest in his...
2017 Sporting Highlights
As the year comes to a close we’ve asked a number of our regular contributors to select their main moments from these 12 months Padraig...