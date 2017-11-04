Noreen Flynn, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (Nov 5th) from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only. House Private please.