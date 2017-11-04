Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (Nov 5th) from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only. House Private please.
Lee Strand Juvenile Results
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen 15 v St Annes 22 U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Cahersiveen 10 v Kenmare Kestrels 30 U12 DIV 2 BOYS :...
SOCCER Preston North End have confirmed Sean Maguire will undergo an operation for a hamstring injury. The club haven't set a timeframe for the striker's return,...
Noreen Flynn, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale.
Nancy Doyle, Crosstown, Killarney & late of Ballaugh Cross, Killarney & Worcestershire, England.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
