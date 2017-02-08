Noreen Dillane of Bandon , Innishannon and Carrigaline.

Lying  in repose at Gabriel and O’Donovan’s Funeral Home  Bandon tomorrow Thursday from 5pm. Followed by Removal at 7pm to St. Patricks Church Bandon.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

