Noreen Devane nee Galvin, Ardamore and Aglish, Lispole

reposing at her home on Sunday from 5 to 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to Lispole Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. No Flowers please, Donations if desired to Gáirdín Mhuire, Dingle.

